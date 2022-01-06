LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67—substantive injustice—notice of arbitration
  • AA 1996, s 67—substantive injustice—BIT consent
  • Arbitral confidentiality and open justice
  • AA 1996, s 66—contested enforcement of declaratory arbitral award
  • AA 1996, ss 68 and 24—serious irregularity and arbitrator removal applications
  • International arbitration
  • Four international arbitration trends to watch in 2022
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of several arbitration-related decisions of the English courts involving issues of confidentiality, enforcement, serious irregularity, and jurisdiction; international arbitration trends predicted for 2022; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in Russia and Singapore; the announcement of a new ‘Early Neutral Evaluation’ (ENE) scheme by the London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA); and, coverage of two awards issued by International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunals. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

