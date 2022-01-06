- Arbitration weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 67—substantive injustice—notice of arbitration
- AA 1996, s 67—substantive injustice—BIT consent
- Arbitral confidentiality and open justice
- AA 1996, s 66—contested enforcement of declaratory arbitral award
- AA 1996, ss 68 and 24—serious irregularity and arbitrator removal applications
- International arbitration
- Four international arbitration trends to watch in 2022
- Russia—sanctions and arbitration
- Singapore—set-aside applications
- Italy—analysis of recent reform
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- LMAA—ENE scheme
- ICC—2021 review
- RAC—updated arbitration rules in force
- SCMA—updated arbitration rules in force
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—jurisdiction
- ICSID—2021 caseload
- Key decisions and awards
- International Energy Charter 2021 annual report
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- Finance—P.R.I.M.E. Finance Arbitration Rules 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Additional arbitration-related news
- New trial listing practice in Commercial and Admiralty courts
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of several arbitration-related decisions of the English courts involving issues of confidentiality, enforcement, serious irregularity, and jurisdiction; international arbitration trends predicted for 2022; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in Russia and Singapore; the announcement of a new ‘Early Neutral Evaluation’ (ENE) scheme by the London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA); and, coverage of two awards issued by International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunals. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
