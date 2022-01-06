Arbitration weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of several arbitration-related decisions of the English courts involving issues of confidentiality, enforcement, serious irregularity, and jurisdiction; international arbitration trends predicted for 2022; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in Russia and Singapore; the announcement of a new ‘Early Neutral Evaluation’ (ENE) scheme by the London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA); and, coverage of two awards issued by International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunals. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.