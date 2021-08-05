menu-search
Arbitration weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Court of Appeal—privacy of arbitration-related proceedings and judgments
  • Court of Appeal—third parties and the benefit of arbitration awards
  • AA 1997, s 68—serious irregularity and commodities arbitration
  • International arbitration
  • China—amendments to Arbitration Law
  • Ireland—stay for arbitration—pandemic insurance claims
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our detailed coverage of recent decisions of the English and Welsh courts on third parties taking the benefit of findings in arbitration awards, publication of judgments on award challenge proceedings, and serious irregularity in a commodities arbitration; proposed reform to arbitration law in China; detailed 2020 dispute resolution statistics and a new LGBTQIA network from the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC); and, 2020/2021 caseload statistics from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

