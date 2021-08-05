Arbitration weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our detailed coverage of recent decisions of the English and Welsh courts on third parties taking the benefit of findings in arbitration awards, publication of judgments on award challenge proceedings, and serious irregularity in a commodities arbitration; proposed reform to arbitration law in China; detailed 2020 dispute resolution statistics and a new LGBTQIA network from the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC); and, 2020/2021 caseload statistics from the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.