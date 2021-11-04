Arbitration weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further detailed coverage of the UK Supreme Court decision in Kabab-Ji v Kout Food Group and the judgment Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) in Poland v PL Holdings; analysis of arbitration-related court decisions in Canada, Singapore and the US; and, news of recent appointments at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). All this and more in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.