LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Supreme Court—law of the arbitration agreement—enforcement of an arbitration award against a non-party
  • Investment treaty arbitration
  • EU—intra-EU investment arbitration proceedings—autonomy of EU law
  • UNCITRAL Working Group III—status of work
  • International Arbitration
  • Canada—arbitration agreements—non-signatories
  • Singapore—law governing arbitrability
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further detailed coverage of the UK Supreme Court decision in Kabab-Ji v Kout Food Group and the judgment Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) in Poland v PL Holdings; analysis of arbitration-related court decisions in Canada, Singapore and the US; and, news of recent appointments at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). All this and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More