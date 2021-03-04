Arbitration weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a Commercial Court decision on an application to set-aside an order for alternative service against an order to enforce an arbitral award under section 66 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); the publication of revised International Dispute Resolution Procedures by the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR) of the American Arbitration Association (AAA); and, remote working tips for trainees and their firms to assist with the process of joining a law firm during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or to read the full analysis.