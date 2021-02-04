Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Arbitration weekly highlights—4 February 2021
Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—4 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • Anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
  • Court of Appeal—AA 1996, s 69 appeal
  • International arbitration
  • London International Disputes Week returns in May 2021
  • USA—enforcement
  • Mediation in arbitration
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a Commercial Court decision on an application for a final anti-suit injunction; the return of London International Disputes Week (LIDW) which launched the website for its fully virtual event in May 2021, and caseload information from the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), the Danish Institute of Arbitration (DIA), the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the Swiss Chambers’ Arbitration Institution (SCAI) and the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More