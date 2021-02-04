- Arbitration weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- Anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
- Court of Appeal—AA 1996, s 69 appeal
- International arbitration
- London International Disputes Week returns in May 2021
- USA—enforcement
- Mediation in arbitration
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
More...
- 2020 caseload information
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—2020 caseload statistics
- ICSID—jurisdiction
- EU and Canada—CETA investment court provisions
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—draft work and resourcing plan
- Beyond Brexit
- UK applies to join Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a Commercial Court decision on an application for a final anti-suit injunction; the return of London International Disputes Week (LIDW) which launched the website for its fully virtual event in May 2021, and caseload information from the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), the Danish Institute of Arbitration (DIA), the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the Swiss Chambers’ Arbitration Institution (SCAI) and the Vienna International Arbitration Centre (VIAC).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.