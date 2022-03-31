- Arbitration weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 103—enforcement—permission set-aside application
- AA 1996, ss 67–69—procedure for determining award challenges and appeals
- References to the CJEU—The ‘Prestige’
- International arbitration
- Singapore—arbitration agreement—non-existent arbitral institution
- Hong Kong—leave to appeal dismissed—stay of enforcement of Mainland arbitral award
- Hong Kong—award enforcement proceedings adjourned—set-aside proceedings at seat court pending
More...
- Hong Kong to introduce success fees Bill
- France—arbitration agreement—jurisdiction—institutional and ad hoc
- France—arbitration agreement—whether third-party funder bound
- France—enforcement—seat court annulment
- France—no revival of arbitration claim
- Ukraine conflict—key questions for international arbitration
- Ukraine conflict—emerging economic effects
- USA—enforcement of ICC award
- USA—application to stay award enforcement proceedings granted
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- LCIA and DIAC—DIFC-LCIA cases
- ICC—Paris hearing centre
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—annulment application by respondent state dismissed
- Key decisions and awards
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—report on 42nd session
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Other arbitration-related news
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution in England and Wales
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New content
- New Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: detailed coverage of two cases involving the refusal of a claimant’s application to set aside an earlier order dismissing challenges against an award made without a hearing, and the Court of Appeal’s decision in the long-running ‘Prestige’ litigation against the Commercial Court’s decision to refer three issues to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU); coverage of arbitration-related decision of courts in Singapore, Hong Kong, France and the USA, and analyses on the potential impact of the conflict in Ukraine for international arbitration practitioners; news of the agreement between the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) regarding the administering of Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC)-LCIA Arbitration Centre cases; the publication of the advance copy of the report on the 42nd session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Working Group III; and, the selection of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) as approved arbitration bodies under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (CR(C)A 2022). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.