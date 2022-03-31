LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 103—enforcement—permission set-aside application
  • AA 1996, ss 67–69—procedure for determining award challenges and appeals
  • References to the CJEU—The ‘Prestige’
  • International arbitration
  • Singapore—arbitration agreement—non-existent arbitral institution
  • Hong Kong—leave to appeal dismissed—stay of enforcement of Mainland arbitral award
  • Hong Kong—award enforcement proceedings adjourned—set-aside proceedings at seat court pending
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: detailed coverage of two cases involving the refusal of a claimant’s application to set aside an earlier order dismissing challenges against an award made without a hearing, and the Court of Appeal’s decision in the long-running ‘Prestige’ litigation against the Commercial Court’s decision to refer three issues to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU); coverage of arbitration-related decision of courts in Singapore, Hong Kong, France and the USA, and analyses on the potential impact of the conflict in Ukraine for international arbitration practitioners; news of the agreement between the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) regarding the administering of Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC)-LCIA Arbitration Centre cases; the publication of the advance copy of the report on the 42nd session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Working Group III; and, the selection of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) as approved arbitration bodies under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (CR(C)A 2022). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

