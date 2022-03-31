Arbitration weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: detailed coverage of two cases involving the refusal of a claimant's application to set aside an earlier order dismissing challenges against an award made without a hearing, and the Court of Appeal's decision in the long-running 'Prestige' litigation against the Commercial Court's decision to refer three issues to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU); coverage of arbitration-related decision of courts in Singapore, Hong Kong, France and the USA, and analyses on the potential impact of the conflict in Ukraine for international arbitration practitioners; news of the agreement between the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) regarding the administering of Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC)-LCIA Arbitration Centre cases; the publication of the advance copy of the report on the 42nd session of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Working Group III; and, the selection of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) as approved arbitration bodies under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (CR(C)A 2022).