- Arbitration weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- International arbitration
- Singapore—jurisdiction—corruption allegations
- EU—arbitration and State aid review
- France—arbitrator independence and impartiality
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—annulment
- EU Termination Agreement—Greece
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- SIAC—new appointments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: an arbitration-related court decision handed down by the Singapore International Commercial Court where the claimant argued that the arbitral tribunal exceeded their jurisdiction in considering allegations of corruption; a ruling of the General Court of the European Union where it found that arbitration proceedings were not exempt from State aid review in the EU; analysis of recent French and European court decisions on the independence and impartiality of arbitrators; a decision of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ad hoc Committee dismissing a state’s application for annulment in mining dispute; and, new appointments at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
