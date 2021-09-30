LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • International arbitration
  • Singapore—jurisdiction—corruption allegations
  • EU—arbitration and State aid review
  • France—arbitrator independence and impartiality
  • Investment treaty arbitration
  • ICSID—annulment
  • EU Termination Agreement—Greece
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: an arbitration-related court decision handed down by the Singapore International Commercial Court where the claimant argued that the arbitral tribunal exceeded their jurisdiction in considering allegations of corruption; a ruling of the General Court of the European Union where it found that arbitration proceedings were not exempt from State aid review in the EU; analysis of recent French and European court decisions on the independence and impartiality of arbitrators; a decision of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ad hoc Committee dismissing a state’s application for annulment in mining dispute; and, new appointments at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

