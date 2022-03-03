LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Arbitration weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  In this issue:
  Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  References to the CJEU—The 'Prestige'
  Commercial Court annual report 2020–21
  International arbitration
  Hong Kong—decision refusing to stay court action upheld—dishonoured cheque
  Switzerland—designation of a party—independence of arbitral tribunal
  USA—sovereign immunity—arbitration clause
  Canada—investor fails to set aside NATFA award
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of the Court of Appeal’s decision in the long-running ‘Prestige’ litigation against the Commercial Court’s decision to refer three issues to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU); our coverage of the Commercial Court 2020–21 annual report, which includes statistics on the arbitration-related work of the court; arbitration-related decisions of courts in Hong Kong, Switzerland, the USA and Canada; various institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the Netherlands Arbitration Institute (NAI) caseload statistics for 2021; the release of papers by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Working Group II ahead of a forthcoming session to be held in New York; and, the publication by Grain and Feed Trade Association (Gafta) of some changes to its arbitration rules. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

