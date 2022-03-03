- Arbitration weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- References to the CJEU—The ‘Prestige’
- Commercial Court annual report 2020–21
- International arbitration
- Hong Kong—decision refusing to stay court action upheld—dishonoured cheque
- Switzerland—designation of a party—independence of arbitral tribunal
- USA—sovereign immunity—arbitration clause
- Canada—investor fails to set aside NATFA award
- SOAS—Arbitration in Africa Survey 2022
- UNCITRAL Working Group II—documents for 75th session colloquium
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICAC and UMAC—operations temporarily suspended
- Gafta—updated arbitration rules
- SCC—new Deputy Secretary Generals
- NAI—2021 caseload statistics
- CPR—dispute resolution platform
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- New draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents affected by coronavirus
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Brexit
- Joint Committee adopts decision amending Decision No 7/2020 on members of the arbitration panel under the UK-EU Withdrawal Agreement
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of the Court of Appeal’s decision in the long-running ‘Prestige’ litigation against the Commercial Court’s decision to refer three issues to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU); our coverage of the Commercial Court 2020–21 annual report, which includes statistics on the arbitration-related work of the court; arbitration-related decisions of courts in Hong Kong, Switzerland, the USA and Canada; various institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the Netherlands Arbitration Institute (NAI) caseload statistics for 2021; the release of papers by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Working Group II ahead of a forthcoming session to be held in New York; and, the publication by Grain and Feed Trade Association (Gafta) of some changes to its arbitration rules. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
