Arbitration weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: key news and developments in institutional arbitration, including the launch of revised rules for the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA); the publication of the final set of national reports on the right to a physical hearing in international arbitration; the partial annulment of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award; and, the rejection of set-aside proceedings in Switzerland with respect to an arbitration award issued in a currency not requested by a party. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.