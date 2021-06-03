- Arbitration weekly highlights—3 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- AFSA—new international arbitration rules
- AIAC—premises closed due to coronavirus order
- PCA—annual report and 2020 caseload statistics
- ACICA—new president and executive team
- SCC—new dispute resolution tool created
- International arbitration
- ICCA—final tranche of national reports on right to a physical hearing
More...
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—partial annulment
- Switzerland—challenge to award—currency
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—report on resumed 40th session
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- Enforcement of foreign judgments and public policy
- ‘Holding the ring’ in support of arbitration
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: key news and developments in institutional arbitration, including the launch of revised rules for the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA); the publication of the final set of national reports on the right to a physical hearing in international arbitration; the partial annulment of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award; and, the rejection of set-aside proceedings in Switzerland with respect to an arbitration award issued in a currency not requested by a party. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.