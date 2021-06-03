menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Arbitration weekly highlights—3 June 2021
Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—3 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • AFSA—new international arbitration rules
  • AIAC—premises closed due to coronavirus order
  • PCA—annual report and 2020 caseload statistics
  • ACICA—new president and executive team
  • SCC—new dispute resolution tool created
  • International arbitration
  • ICCA—final tranche of national reports on right to a physical hearing
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: key news and developments in institutional arbitration, including the launch of revised rules for the Arbitration Foundation of Southern Africa (AFSA); the publication of the final set of national reports on the right to a physical hearing in international arbitration; the partial annulment of an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award; and, the rejection of set-aside proceedings in Switzerland with respect to an arbitration award issued in a currency not requested by a party. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More