Arbitration weekly highlights—3 February 2022

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: a reminder that the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) entered into force 25 years ago this week, news of a Court of Appeal decision upholding a stay of court proceedings in favour of arbitration pursuant to an agreement under Californian law in a g trade mark infringement dispute; an analysis of the Professional Practice Guideline on the Use of Mediation in Arbitration issued by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb); a Hong Kong court’s decision to set aside an award on the basis that a tribunal’s order for delivery up of documents was outside its jurisdiction as set in the pleadings; news of an amicus curiae intervention by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in a US discovery case in the Supreme Court; and coverage of an International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) decision rejecting an application to dismiss claims under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.