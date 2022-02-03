LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996—25th anniversary
  • AA 1996, s 9—trade mark infringement
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • CIArb—Use of Mediation in Arbitration
  • ICC—amicus curiae brief
  • International arbitration
  • Hong Kong—jurisdiction on scope of pleadings
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: a reminder that the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) entered into force 25 years ago this week, news of a Court of Appeal decision upholding a stay of court proceedings in favour of arbitration pursuant to an agreement under Californian law in a g trade mark infringement dispute; an analysis of the Professional Practice Guideline on the Use of Mediation in Arbitration issued by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb); a Hong Kong court's decision to set aside an award on the basis that a tribunal's order for delivery up of documents was outside its jurisdiction as set in the pleadings; news of an amicus curiae intervention by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in a US discovery case in the Supreme Court; and coverage of an International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) decision rejecting an application to dismiss claims under the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT).

