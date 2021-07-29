menu-search
Arbitration weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—29 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 9—‘one stop adjudication’ in multi-contract scenario
  • AA 1996, s 68—serious irregularity challenge
  • AA 1996, s 73—scope of loss of right to object
  • Enforcement—freezing order
  • International arbitration
  • Netherlands—challenge proceedings—corruption
  • Belgium—permissible role of tribunal secretaries in drafting arbitral awards
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analyses of recently published decisions of the English courts on staying proceedings in favour of arbitration, losing the right to object to a tribunal’s jurisdiction, and serious irregularity challenges to award; coverage of three arbitration-related decisions from courts in the Netherlands, Belgium, and the US; and, the publication of a study analysing over 150 International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) annulment decisions. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

