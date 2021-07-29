- Arbitration weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 9—‘one stop adjudication’ in multi-contract scenario
- AA 1996, s 68—serious irregularity challenge
- AA 1996, s 73—scope of loss of right to object
- Enforcement—freezing order
- International arbitration
- Netherlands—challenge proceedings—corruption
- Belgium—permissible role of tribunal secretaries in drafting arbitral awards
- USA—motion to compel arbitration—carve-out provisions
- Benin—Mauritius Convention ratified
- Africa—survey on costs and funding of disputes
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—study on annulment decisions
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—draft papers on reform options
- Key decisions and awards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Other arbitration-related news
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analyses of recently published decisions of the English courts on staying proceedings in favour of arbitration, losing the right to object to a tribunal’s jurisdiction, and serious irregularity challenges to award; coverage of three arbitration-related decisions from courts in the Netherlands, Belgium, and the US; and, the publication of a study analysing over 150 International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) annulment decisions. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
