Arbitration weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of a UK Supreme Court judgment where the Court of Appeal’s decision to refuse recognition and enforcement of a foreign award was upheld; our initial coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court where it declined the defendant permission to bring a CPR 20 counterclaim; our initial coverage of another decision of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on intra-EU investment arbitration; and, arbitration-related court decisions handed down in Hong Kong, Switzerland and the EU. All this and more in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.