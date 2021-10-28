LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Supreme Court—law of the arbitration agreement—recognition and enforcement of New York Convention award
  • Contested enforcement and CPR 20 claims
  • Investment treaty arbitration
  • EU—intra-EU investment ’ad hoc’ arbitration
  • International arbitration
  • Hong Kong—presumption of one-stop adjudication
  • Switzerland—no set-aside for CAS award on legal aid grounds
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of a UK Supreme Court judgment where the Court of Appeal’s decision to refuse recognition and enforcement of a foreign award was upheld; our initial coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court where it declined the defendant permission to bring a CPR 20 counterclaim; our initial coverage of another decision of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on intra-EU investment arbitration; and, arbitration-related court decisions handed down in Hong Kong, Switzerland and the EU. All this and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

