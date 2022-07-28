LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67 challenge to the jurisdiction of the tribunal over ambit of an arbitration agreement
  • AA 1996, s 69—applicant is precluded from raising an argument on damages not relied on at the liability stage
  • International arbitration
  • Singapore—final awards and functus officio
  • USA—eleventh circuit affirms US$40m arbitral award over conflict claims
  • USA—Senator urges US DoJ to protect Americans from MLAT abuse
  • USA—US interest in Iraq-Turkey oil arbitration
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of an AA 1996 s 67 challenge decision and guidance on framing appeals on points of law pursuant to AA 1996 s 69 before the courts of England and Wales, confirmation of the approach of the Singapore courts to jurisdiction, a selection of interesting cases from the USA as well as analysis on the future operation of 28 USC Section 1782(a) in private arbitrations, coverage of the German Federal Constitutional Court ruling on the right to an oral/public hearing in arbitration, a ruling on tax and arbitrability from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (British Virgin Islands) and some sector specific arbitration news. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

