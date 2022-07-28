- Arbitration weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 67 challenge to the jurisdiction of the tribunal over ambit of an arbitration agreement
- AA 1996, s 69—applicant is precluded from raising an argument on damages not relied on at the liability stage
- International arbitration
- Singapore—final awards and functus officio
- USA—eleventh circuit affirms US$40m arbitral award over conflict claims
- USA—Senator urges US DoJ to protect Americans from MLAT abuse
- USA—US interest in Iraq-Turkey oil arbitration
- USA—use of 28 USC Section 1782(a) in private arbitrations —analysis
- Germany—validity of an arbitration agreement in sport—right to an oral hearing)
- BVI—amended application to set aside a statutory demand dismissed
- Sector and industry specific arbitration
- The Hague CAA—new aviation arbitration court
- Reminder—2022 International Energy Arbitration Survey launched—survey closes 12 October 2022
- Nord Stream 2’s EU arbitration on hold until October
- Investment treaty arbitration
- UNCTAD publishes IIA Issue Note on facts relating to investor–state arbitrations in 2021
- ICSID—ICSID and UNCITRAL publish version four of the draft code of conduct for adjudicators in international investment disputes
- Other arbitration-related news
- Joint Statement issued by SSC, VIAC, FAI, DIS, CAM and Swiss Arbitration Centre on the EU’s 7th Sanctions Package
- UK Government announces plans to introduce mandatory mediation for lower value disputes
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 July 2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of an AA 1996 s 67 challenge decision and guidance on framing appeals on points of law pursuant to AA 1996 s 69 before the courts of England and Wales, confirmation of the approach of the Singapore courts to jurisdiction, a selection of interesting cases from the USA as well as analysis on the future operation of 28 USC Section 1782(a) in private arbitrations, coverage of the German Federal Constitutional Court ruling on the right to an oral/public hearing in arbitration, a ruling on tax and arbitrability from the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (British Virgin Islands) and some sector specific arbitration news. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
