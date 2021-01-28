Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Arbitration weekly highlights—28 January 2021
Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—28 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • AA 1996, s 9—interpreting dispute resolution provisions
  • Application for final anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
  • Court of Appeal—AA 1996, s 9 and employment rights
  • International arbitration
  • Singapore—application to set aside award
  • USA—Supreme Court—jurisdiction
  • USA—further application to arbitrate
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of a Court of Appeal decision on the validity of an arbitration clause in an insurance contract following the transfer of the rights under the insurance policy to an employee in relation to any complaints pursued under the Employment Rights Act 1996; a Commercial Court decision on an opposed application to stay proceedings under section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) and a Singapore Court of Appeal decision as to whether an arbitrator’s decision to deny the entirety of the witness evidence from a party constituted a serious breach of natural justice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More