Arbitration weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of a Court of Appeal decision on the validity of an arbitration clause in an insurance contract following the transfer of the rights under the insurance policy to an employee in relation to any complaints pursued under the Employment Rights Act 1996; a Commercial Court decision on an opposed application to stay proceedings under section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) and a Singapore Court of Appeal decision as to whether an arbitrator’s decision to deny the entirety of the witness evidence from a party constituted a serious breach of natural justice. or to read the full analysis.