Arbitration weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in Singapore, France, Germany, the US, and the EU; news of recent investment treaty arbitration developments including the submission of the proposed amendments to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Convention Rules and Regulations to the ICSID Administrative Council, and the tenth negotiation round on the modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT); and, coverage of a recent report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Observer Team about the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) Anti-Doping Division (ADD)’s activities at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.