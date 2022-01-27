- Arbitration weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- International arbitration
- Singapore—peremptory orders—ad hoc arbitrations
- USA—enforcement of ICSID award—service
- USA—prohibition of sale of shares—defaulted bonds
- France—form of notification of arbitration—tribunal’s irregular constitution—jurisdictional objection
- Germany—Achmea upheld
- Investment treaty arbitration
- EU—State aid—Micula case sent back to EU General Court
- ICSID—rules and regulations amendment project
- ECT modernisation negotiations—update
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- Sports—2020 Olympic Games report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journal
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in Singapore, France, Germany, the US, and the EU; news of recent investment treaty arbitration developments including the submission of the proposed amendments to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Convention Rules and Regulations to the ICSID Administrative Council, and the tenth negotiation round on the modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT); and, coverage of a recent report by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Independent Observer Team about the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) Anti-Doping Division (ADD)’s activities at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
