Arbitration weekly highlights—26 August 2021

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of two arbitration-related decisions handed down by the Indian Supreme Court on the enforcement of foreign awards, and by the Singapore High Court (SGHC) on the timing of set-aside applications; analysis of 2020 commercial arbitration caseload statistics; the announcement of the new Secretary General for the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC); and, analysis of the role of arbitration proceedings in environmental disputes. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.