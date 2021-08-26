menu-search
Arbitration weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of two arbitration-related decisions handed down by the Indian Supreme Court on the enforcement of foreign awards, and by the Singapore High Court (SGHC) on the timing of set-aside applications; analysis of 2020 commercial arbitration caseload statistics; the announcement of the new Secretary General for the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC); and, analysis of the role of arbitration proceedings in environmental disputes. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

