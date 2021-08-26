- Arbitration weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- International arbitration
- India—Supreme Court—enforcement of foreign award against non-signatories
- Singapore—time limits for set-aside applications
- USA—motion to reconsider dismissed
- Report on psychological impact of remote hearings
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- Analysis of 2020 caseload statistics
- SCC—new Secretary General
More...
- Investment treaty arbitration
- Iraq—Mauritius Convention ratified
- UNCITRAL Working Group II—provisional agenda released in advance of 74th session
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- Construction—dispute avoidance
- Environment—arbitrating transnational environmental disputes
- Post-Brexit
- Cabinet Office reopens search for arbitrators for EU-UK TCA
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of two arbitration-related decisions handed down by the Indian Supreme Court on the enforcement of foreign awards, and by the Singapore High Court (SGHC) on the timing of set-aside applications; analysis of 2020 commercial arbitration caseload statistics; the announcement of the new Secretary General for the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC); and, analysis of the role of arbitration proceedings in environmental disputes. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
