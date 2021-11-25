- Arbitration weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- AA 1996, s 45—determination of point of law—shipping
- International arbitration
- Australia—enforcement—recognition
- France—post-award impact of international sanctions
- Singapore—award challenge—breach of natural justice
- Russia—jurisdiction and sanctions-related amendments to Russian law
- Belgium and Sweden—parallel rulings—enforcement
More...
- USA—award challenge—alleged arbitrator bias
- NYAW—Neil Kaplan keynote
- Investment-treaty arbitration
- ICSID—emergency temporary relief imminent threat
- CPTPP—UK negotiating objectives and ISDS
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Property disputes—proposed arbitration scheme
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of a Court of Appeal judgment overturning a decision of the Commercial Court where the court’s power under section 45 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) to determine a point of law was invoked; analysis of arbitration-related court decisions in Australia, France, Singapore, Belgium, Sweden and the USA; analysis of the impact of sanctions-related amendments to Russian law; and, coverage of a lecture addressing efficiency concerns in international arbitration proceedings. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.