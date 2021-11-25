Arbitration weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of a Court of Appeal judgment overturning a decision of the Commercial Court where the court’s power under section 45 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) to determine a point of law was invoked; analysis of arbitration-related court decisions in Australia, France, Singapore, Belgium, Sweden and the USA; analysis of the impact of sanctions-related amendments to Russian law; and, coverage of a lecture addressing efficiency concerns in international arbitration proceedings. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.