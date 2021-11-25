LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • AA 1996, s 45—determination of point of law—shipping
  • International arbitration
  • Australia—enforcement—recognition
  • France—post-award impact of international sanctions
  • Singapore—award challenge—breach of natural justice
  • Russia—jurisdiction and sanctions-related amendments to Russian law
  • Belgium and Sweden—parallel rulings—enforcement
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of a Court of Appeal judgment overturning a decision of the Commercial Court where the court’s power under section 45 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) to determine a point of law was invoked; analysis of arbitration-related court decisions in Australia, France, Singapore, Belgium, Sweden and the USA; analysis of the impact of sanctions-related amendments to Russian law; and, coverage of a lecture addressing efficiency concerns in international arbitration proceedings. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

