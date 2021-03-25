Sign-in Help
Arbitration weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our detailed coverage of a Commercial Court decision on an appeal under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) against an arbitration award; the publication of the International Bar Association (IBA) insolvency and arbitration toolkit; and, three developments related to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782). All this and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

