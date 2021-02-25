Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Arbitration weekly highlights—25 February 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • Expediency and the availability of anti-suit injunctive relief
  • International arbitration
  • Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey—experiences of virtual hearings
  • Hong Kong—anti-suit injunctions and ‘one-stop’ adjudication presumption
  • Hong Kong—application to stay third-party proceedings in favour of arbitration
  • Hong Kong to amend arbitration law
  • Singapore—set-aside applications—costs award
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a Commercial Court decision on an application for anti-suit injunctive relief in support of an arbitration agreement; analysis of the findings of a joint survey by Baker McKenzie and KPMG on virtual hearings in litigation and international arbitration proceedings and, several decisions of the Hong Kong, Singapore and US courts on arbitration-related matters. All this, and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More