- Arbitration weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- Expediency and the availability of anti-suit injunctive relief
- International arbitration
- Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey—experiences of virtual hearings
- Hong Kong—anti-suit injunctions and ‘one-stop’ adjudication presumption
- Hong Kong—application to stay third-party proceedings in favour of arbitration
- Hong Kong to amend arbitration law
- Singapore—set-aside applications—costs award
- Singapore—appeal against set-aside decision
- USA—application to Supreme Court to review award
- USA—Supreme Court ruling on JAMS bias claim
- Investment treaty arbitration
- UNCITRAL—award on terminated energy agreement
- UNCITRAL—partial award on jurisdiction and liability
- UNCITRAL—illegal investor conduct defence
- Analysis of potential UK accession to CPTPP Investment Chapter
- Key decisions and awards
- ICSID—award compliance report
- Brexit
- UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA
- UK data protection regime and EU standards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a Commercial Court decision on an application for anti-suit injunctive relief in support of an arbitration agreement; analysis of the findings of a joint survey by Baker McKenzie and KPMG on virtual hearings in litigation and international arbitration proceedings and, several decisions of the Hong Kong, Singapore and US courts on arbitration-related matters. All this, and more in our weekly highlights.
