Arbitration weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • International arbitration
  • India—arbitral tribunal—counter-claims—timing
  • USA—motion for enforcement of ICSID award granted
  • USA—case over IAC award dismissed
  • Asia—international arbitration summit
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • SIAC—arbitral award
  • Investment treaty arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decisions from courts in India and the USA; coverage of a Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) arbitration award; and, a new development in the conflict in Ukraine involving the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

