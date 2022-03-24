- Arbitration weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, 67–69—determining challenges without a hearing
- AA 1996, s 101—enforcement—full and frank disclosure
- AA 1996, s 69—force majeure—sanctions—shipping
- AA 1996, s 9—step in the proceedings
- International arbitration
- Singapore—enforcement—name of party
- Singapore—enforcement against a state
- Australia—enforcement—third-party freezing orders
- Ukraine conflict—planning for sanctions litigation
- A view on the impact of the sanctions against Russia on international arbitration
- Ukraine conflict—impact of Russian invasion and sanctions on English law contracts—frustration, illegality, force majeure & MAC
- Investment treaty arbitration
- 2022 ICSID Regulations and Rules approved by ICSID Administrative Council
- Settlement reached in mining dispute ten years after registering ICSID case
- ICSID ad hoc annulment Committee rejects apparent bias argument
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- DIAC—case administration and statistics
- China—ad hoc maritime arbitration rules released
- QICCA—new rules
- AALCO—Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CMAC—working arrangements
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: detailed coverage of three cases involving the refusal of an appeal against an order dismissing the appellant’s application to stay proceedings in favour of arbitration, the granting of a point of law appeal against an arbitral award in the context of a force majeure clause and sanctions, and the refusal of a defendant’s application to set aside an ex parte enforcement order; several arbitration-related court decisions from jurisdictions around the world including Singapore and Australia, and analyses on the impact of the sanctions against Russia on international arbitration amid the conflict in Ukraine; the approval of the 2022 International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Regulations and Rules; and, various institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the caseload statistics for 2021 of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the launch of the China Maritime Law Association (CMLA) Ad Hoc Arbitration Rules and the China Maritime Arbitration Commission Rules. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
