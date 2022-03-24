LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, 67–69—determining challenges without a hearing
  • AA 1996, s 101—enforcement—full and frank disclosure
  • AA 1996, s 69—force majeure—sanctions—shipping
  • AA 1996, s 9—step in the proceedings
  • International arbitration
  • Singapore—enforcement—name of party
  • Singapore—enforcement against a state
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: detailed coverage of three cases involving the refusal of an appeal against an order dismissing the appellant’s application to stay proceedings in favour of arbitration, the granting of a point of law appeal against an arbitral award in the context of a force majeure clause and sanctions, and the refusal of a defendant’s application to set aside an ex parte enforcement order; several arbitration-related court decisions from jurisdictions around the world including Singapore and Australia, and analyses on the impact of the sanctions against Russia on international arbitration amid the conflict in Ukraine; the approval of the 2022 International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Regulations and Rules; and, various institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the caseload statistics for 2021 of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the launch of the China Maritime Law Association (CMLA) Ad Hoc Arbitration Rules and the China Maritime Arbitration Commission Rules. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

