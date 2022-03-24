Arbitration weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: detailed coverage of three cases involving the refusal of an appeal against an order dismissing the appellant’s application to stay proceedings in favour of arbitration, the granting of a point of law appeal against an arbitral award in the context of a force majeure clause and sanctions, and the refusal of a defendant’s application to set aside an ex parte enforcement order; several arbitration-related court decisions from jurisdictions around the world including Singapore and Australia, and analyses on the impact of the sanctions against Russia on international arbitration amid the conflict in Ukraine; the approval of the 2022 International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Regulations and Rules; and, various institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the caseload statistics for 2021 of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), the launch of the China Maritime Law Association (CMLA) Ad Hoc Arbitration Rules and the China Maritime Arbitration Commission Rules. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.