Arbitration weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Serious irregularity—rent review
  • International arbitration
  • France—independence and impartiality—arbitrator's duty of disclosure
  • USA—enforcement—jurisdiction
  • Singapore—enforcement—award creditor ceased to exist
  • Singapore—scope of third-party funding framework extended
  • Hong Kong—mutual enforcement of awards
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: the re-signing by Ecuador of the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (the ICSID Convention); institutional arbitration developments, including updated costs and duration information on arbitration proceedings administrated by the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC); and, arbitration-related decisions from courts from around the world. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

