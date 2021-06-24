- Arbitration weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- Serious irregularity—rent review
- International arbitration
- France—independence and impartiality—arbitrator's duty of disclosure
- USA—enforcement—jurisdiction
- Singapore—enforcement—award creditor ceased to exist
- Singapore—scope of third-party funding framework extended
- Hong Kong—mutual enforcement of awards
More...
- AGDM—stay of proceedings—insolvency
- ICCA—Edinburgh Congress rescheduled
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- HKIAC—updated costs and duration information released
- AIAC—consultation on revised arbitration rules
- JCAA—arbitration rules amended
- ADGMAC—protocol for remote hearings released
- Investment treaty arbitration
- Ecuador—ICSID Convention signed
- ICSID and UNCITRAL—draft Code of Conduct
- UNCTAD—World Investment Report 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Other arbitration-related news
- UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement—agreement in principle
- UK launches accession negotiations with CPTPP nations
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: the re-signing by Ecuador of the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (the ICSID Convention); institutional arbitration developments, including updated costs and duration information on arbitration proceedings administrated by the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC); and, arbitration-related decisions from courts from around the world. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
