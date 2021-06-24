Arbitration weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: the re-signing by Ecuador of the Convention on the Settlement of Investment Disputes between States and Nationals of Other States (the ICSID Convention); institutional arbitration developments, including updated costs and duration information on arbitration proceedings administrated by the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC); and, arbitration-related decisions from courts from around the world. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.