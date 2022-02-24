- Arbitration weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 69—point of law appeal—Gafta default clause
- International arbitration
- France—failure to pay advance on costs—challenge jurisdiction
- Switzerland—public policy—no set-aside
- Singapore—contravention of foreign law—no set-aside
- USA—two cases that may alter the arbitration playing field
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—report on the use of technology in international arbitration
- FINRA—independent review of arbitrator selection process
- NYIAC—entering its ninth year
- Delos introduces open access arbitrator database to increase diversity
- Investment treaty arbitration
- Key decisions and awards
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- Sports—CAS—new postal address
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court where the claimant buyer’s point of law appeal made pursuant to section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) was dismissed; arbitration-related decisions of courts in France, Switzerland, Singapore and the USA; and, various institutional arbitration developments including the publication of a report on the use of technology in international arbitration by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)’s announcement of an independent review to be conducted on its arbitrator selection process, and an insight into the objectives of the New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
