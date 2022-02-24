Arbitration weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court where the claimant buyer’s point of law appeal made pursuant to section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) was dismissed; arbitration-related decisions of courts in France, Switzerland, Singapore and the USA; and, various institutional arbitration developments including the publication of a report on the use of technology in international arbitration by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)’s announcement of an independent review to be conducted on its arbitrator selection process, and an insight into the objectives of the New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.