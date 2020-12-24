Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Arbitration weekly highlights—24 December 2020
Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67—construing multiple arbitration agreements
  • International arbitration
  • A busy year for international arbitration
  • ICCA—national reports on right to a physical hearing
  • Hong Kong—consultation paper published
  • Australia—attempt to compel arbitration
  • Switzerland—revised international arbitration law to take effect on 1 January 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a decision of the Commercial Court in which the judge considered the effect of an arbitration clause in a letter of undertaking on arbitration clauses in bills of lading; the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)’s record caseload numbers for 2020, and, the publication of the first reports in a project considering whether there is a right to a physical hearing in international arbitration proceedings. All this and more in our last highlights for 2020. From all of us in the Arbitration team, we wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More