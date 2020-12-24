- Arbitration weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- AA 1996, s 67—construing multiple arbitration agreements
- International arbitration
- A busy year for international arbitration
- ICCA—national reports on right to a physical hearing
- Hong Kong—consultation paper published
- Australia—attempt to compel arbitration
- Switzerland—revised international arbitration law to take effect on 1 January 2021
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—2020 caseload and remote hearings
- ICSID—disqualification and remote hearings
- Key decisions and awards—jurisdiction
- Arbitration of renewable energy disputes
- EU—new process for the appointment of arbitrators
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—new case management office in UAE
- Industry-specific arbitration
- Sports—Russia’s doping ban
- Sports—International Skating Union’s eligibility rules
- Brexit and IP completion day
- Arbitration
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- New and updated content
- ICC Rules 2021
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
- Arbitration Highlights 2020/2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a decision of the Commercial Court in which the judge considered the effect of an arbitration clause in a letter of undertaking on arbitration clauses in bills of lading; the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)’s record caseload numbers for 2020, and, the publication of the first reports in a project considering whether there is a right to a physical hearing in international arbitration proceedings. All this and more in our last highlights for 2020. From all of us in the Arbitration team, we wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year.
