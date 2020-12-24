Arbitration weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: a decision of the Commercial Court in which the judge considered the effect of an arbitration clause in a letter of undertaking on arbitration clauses in bills of lading; the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)’s record caseload numbers for 2020, and, the publication of the first reports in a project considering whether there is a right to a physical hearing in international arbitration proceedings. All this and more in our last highlights for 2020. From all of us in the Arbitration team, we wish you an enjoyable festive period and a happy new year. or to read the full analysis.