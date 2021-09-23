LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Arbitration weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • DIFC—arbitral institutions abolished by decree
  • UNCITRAL—Expedited Arbitration Rules entry into force
  • ICC—new members of the Africa Commission
  • International arbitration
  • USA—section 1782 discovery
  • USA—withdrawal of ICSID award enforcement
  • USA—licence for sale of shares denied
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of reforms of the international arbitration offering in Dubai which include the abolition of two arbitral institutions in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) prescribed in a decree issued by the ruler; three arbitration-related cases in the US courts including one instance where the US Supreme Court may have another opportunity to assess section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782); entry into force of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Expedited Arbitration Rules; and, a refusal by Mr Justice Henshaw in the Commercial Court to give permission to appeal against a decision handed down in April 2021 regarding the stay of enforcement proceedings without payment of security. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

