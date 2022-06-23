LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, ss 68, 69—res judicata—abuse of process
  • International arbitration
  • Australia—subpoena requirements—in support of arbitration
  • USA—Section 1782—foreign arbitration
  • USA—scope of Section 1782—investment treaty arbitrations
  • USA—Supreme Court refused to review award
  • USA—default judgment—arbitral award confirmed
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court where it dismissed an appeal against an arbitral award as barred by res judicata; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia and the USA; and, investment treaty arbitration developments with the release of the final versions of the 2022 ICSID Rules and Regulations, and a decision on an ICSID annulment committee which rejected an application from Spain to annul an award along with coverage of Spain’s success in Stockholm dismissing jurisdiction to arbitrate an intra-EU member state dispute. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

