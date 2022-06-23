- Arbitration weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, ss 68, 69—res judicata—abuse of process
- International arbitration
- Australia—subpoena requirements—in support of arbitration
- USA—Section 1782—foreign arbitration
- USA—scope of Section 1782—investment treaty arbitrations
- USA—Supreme Court refused to review award
- USA—default judgment—arbitral award confirmed
More...
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—final versions of 2022 ICSID Rules and Regulations released
- ICSID ad hoc Committee—application to annul renewable energy award rejected
- Spain gets win on intra-EU objection in US$78m solar claim
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- Scottish Arbitration Centre—new address
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court where it dismissed an appeal against an arbitral award as barred by res judicata; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia and the USA; and, investment treaty arbitration developments with the release of the final versions of the 2022 ICSID Rules and Regulations, and a decision on an ICSID annulment committee which rejected an application from Spain to annul an award along with coverage of Spain’s success in Stockholm dismissing jurisdiction to arbitrate an intra-EU member state dispute. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.