Arbitration weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court where it dismissed an appeal against an arbitral award as barred by res judicata; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia and the USA; and, investment treaty arbitration developments with the release of the final versions of the 2022 ICSID Rules and Regulations, and a decision on an ICSID annulment committee which rejected an application from Spain to annul an award along with coverage of Spain’s success in Stockholm dismissing jurisdiction to arbitrate an intra-EU member state dispute. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.