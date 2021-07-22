menu-search
Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Anti-suit injunctions in insurance disputes
  • Privacy of arbitration-related proceedings and judgments
  • Binding effect of award on litigation proceedings
  • AA 1996, s 9—presumption of one stop adjudication in multi-contract scenario
  • AA 1997, s 68—serious irregularity and commodities arbitration
  • AA 1996, s 44—scope of arbitration agreement
  • International arbitration
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Commercial Court decision granting a permanent anti-suit injunction restraining court proceedings in the US in breach of a London arbitration agreement; our initial coverage of several decisions of the English courts on arbitration-related matters; coverage of the European Commission’s decision to investigate an investment treaty arbitration award under EU state aid rules, and of an arbitration-related decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding a discovery order pursuant to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782); and, information about a survey launched by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration and ADR. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

