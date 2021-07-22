Arbitration weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Commercial Court decision granting a permanent anti-suit injunction restraining court proceedings in the US in breach of a London arbitration agreement; our initial coverage of several decisions of the English courts on arbitration-related matters; coverage of the European Commission’s decision to investigate an investment treaty arbitration award under EU state aid rules, and of an arbitration-related decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding a discovery order pursuant to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782); and, information about a survey launched by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration and ADR. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.