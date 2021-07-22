- Arbitration weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- Anti-suit injunctions in insurance disputes
- Privacy of arbitration-related proceedings and judgments
- Binding effect of award on litigation proceedings
- AA 1996, s 9—presumption of one stop adjudication in multi-contract scenario
- AA 1997, s 68—serious irregularity and commodities arbitration
- AA 1996, s 44—scope of arbitration agreement
- International arbitration
- USA—Section 1782 discovery
- Investment treaty arbitration
- State aid investigation with respect to investment treaty arbitration award
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—survey on ADR and arbitration
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- AIAC—updated guidance
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Other arbitration-related news
- Hague Judgments Convention
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Commercial Court decision granting a permanent anti-suit injunction restraining court proceedings in the US in breach of a London arbitration agreement; our initial coverage of several decisions of the English courts on arbitration-related matters; coverage of the European Commission’s decision to investigate an investment treaty arbitration award under EU state aid rules, and of an arbitration-related decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit regarding a discovery order pursuant to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782); and, information about a survey launched by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration and ADR. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
