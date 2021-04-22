Sign-in Help
Arbitration weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • Privy Council rules on serious irregularity challenges
  • AA 1996, s 9—interpreting jurisdiction clauses in multi-contracts
  • AA 1996, s 9—interpreting jurisdiction clauses—stay of counterclaim
  • International arbitration
  • USA—stay of Section 1782 application overruled
  • USA—arbitral award affirmed
  • India—enforceability of emergency awards
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes over coverage of: a decision of the Privy Council on serious irregularity challenges to arbitral awards; two decisions of the English High Court dealing with applications to stay court proceedings in favour of arbitration; and, judgments of the courts of the US and India on arbitration-related matters. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

