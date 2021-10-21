LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Arbitration weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, 67—failure to mediate—jurisdiction or admissibility
  • International arbitration
  • France—award challenge—alleged corruption
  • France—institutional intermingling in arbitration clauses
  • Singapore—tribunal powers—relief
  • USA—discovery requests—following unpaid arbitral award
  • USA—Fifth Circuit—petition for panel rehearing
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of a Commercial Court decision on whether compliance with a contractual obligation to attempt mediation before initiating arbitration was a question of admissibility or of jurisdiction for the arbitral tribunal; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Singapore and the US; the wider release of an updated report by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Arbitration and ADR Commission on issues to be considered by arbitrators regarding experts; and, the publication of the 2021 Annual Report by the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). All this and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

