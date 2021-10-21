Arbitration weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of a Commercial Court decision on whether compliance with a contractual obligation to attempt mediation before initiating arbitration was a question of admissibility or of jurisdiction for the arbitral tribunal; coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in France, Singapore and the US; the wider release of an updated report by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Arbitration and ADR Commission on issues to be considered by arbitrators regarding experts; and, the publication of the 2021 Annual Report by the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). All this and more in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.