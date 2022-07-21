LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Adjournment of award enforcement proceedings
  • Injunctions for specific performance unavailable against states
  • Claims pursued in Cypriot court fell within arbitration agreement
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • ICSID—Bolivia to pay for pension system dispute
  • ICSID—Angola signs Convention
  • ICSID—special webinar introducing new rules and regulations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of the cases Consilient Health v Gedeon Richter, UK P&I Club NV v Venezuela and NDK Ltd v HUO Holding Ltd relating to the Arbitration Act 1996, coverage of Bolivia’s ICSID case on its pension system dispute, the latest updates from ICSID, SIAC and FINRA, CAS’ ban on Russian football clubs from European competitions and coverage of three US arbitration related cases regarding arbitrator conduct, the Bitcoin SV hack and White & Case’s involvement with Yukos Oil. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

