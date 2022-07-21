- Arbitration weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- Adjournment of award enforcement proceedings
- Injunctions for specific performance unavailable against states
- Claims pursued in Cypriot court fell within arbitration agreement
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICSID—Bolivia to pay for pension system dispute
- ICSID—Angola signs Convention
- ICSID—special webinar introducing new rules and regulations
- SIAC—Memorandum of Understanding with IHCF of Korea signed
- Sector and industry specific arbitration
- CAS—ban on Russian football clubs upheld
- FINRA—updated figures relating to virtual arbitration hearings
- International arbitration
- USA—arbitrator conduct may jeopardise awards
- USA—Bitcoin SV hack arbitration award backed
- USA—White & Case cannot withdraw from Yukos case
- 2022 International Arbitration Survey launched
- Italian Arbitration day
- Covid-19
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 July 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- New Q&As
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of the cases Consilient Health v Gedeon Richter, UK P&I Club NV v Venezuela and NDK Ltd v HUO Holding Ltd relating to the Arbitration Act 1996, coverage of Bolivia’s ICSID case on its pension system dispute, the latest updates from ICSID, SIAC and FINRA, CAS’ ban on Russian football clubs from European competitions and coverage of three US arbitration related cases regarding arbitrator conduct, the Bitcoin SV hack and White & Case’s involvement with Yukos Oil. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
