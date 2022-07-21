Arbitration weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of the cases Consilient Health v Gedeon Richter, UK P&I Club NV v Venezuela and NDK Ltd v HUO Holding Ltd relating to the Arbitration Act 1996, coverage of Bolivia’s ICSID case on its pension system dispute, the latest updates from ICSID, SIAC and FINRA, CAS’ ban on Russian football clubs from European competitions and coverage of three US arbitration related cases regarding arbitrator conduct, the Bitcoin SV hack and White & Case’s involvement with Yukos Oil. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.