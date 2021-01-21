Sign-in Help
Arbitration weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67—joinder of additional parties
  • Application to stay claim in favour of arbitration proceedings
  • Anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • SCC—2020 caseload statistics
  • SCAI—revised appointing authority rules 
  • ICC—report on witness memory in international arbitration launch
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of a Commercial Court decision on an application made pursuant to CPR 19.2 to join the defendant's parent entities to proceedings under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996, the launch by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Commission on Arbitration and ADR of a new report on the accuracy of fact witness memory in international arbitration; and, the announcement by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC) of its 2020 caseload statistics.

