Arbitration weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: a Commercial Court decision granting an anti-suit injunction in support of a London arbitration agreement; several arbitration-related judgments of courts from around the world, including Singapore, the USA, Dubai and Switzerland; and, the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)’s casework report for 2020. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.