- Arbitration weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- Anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
- Appeal against recognition order dismissed
- International arbitration
- Singapore—Court of Appeal—natural justice challenge
- Malaysia—anti-arbitration injunction
- Hong Kong—leave to appeal
- Switzerland—requirement of retrial following arbitrator resignation
- USA—section 1782
- USA—Supreme Court—court’s power to vacate arbitration awards
- UAE—Court of Cassation—FIDIC arbitration clause not enforceable
- Investment treaty arbitration
- UNCITRAL—casino operator prevails in arbitration
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- LCIA—2020 annual casework report
- LCIA—changes to the LCIA Court
- Beyond Brexit
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Further responses from arbitral organisations—SIAC
- HMCTS operational news
- Additional arbitration-relates news
- LIDW21—Lord Chancellor speech
- LIDW21—coverage of the event
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: a Commercial Court decision granting an anti-suit injunction in support of a London arbitration agreement; several arbitration-related judgments of courts from around the world, including Singapore, the USA, Dubai and Switzerland; and, the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)’s casework report for 2020. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
