Arbitration weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • Anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
  • Appeal against recognition order dismissed
  • International arbitration
  • Singapore—Court of Appeal—natural justice challenge
  • Malaysia—anti-arbitration injunction
  • Hong Kong—leave to appeal
  • Switzerland—requirement of retrial following arbitrator resignation
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: a Commercial Court decision granting an anti-suit injunction in support of a London arbitration agreement; several arbitration-related judgments of courts from around the world, including Singapore, the USA, Dubai and Switzerland; and, the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA)’s casework report for 2020. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

