Arbitration weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67—substantive injustice—BIT consent
  • International arbitration
  • Hong Kong—emergency arbitrator award—enforcement
  • Singapore—application to set aside SIAC award dismissed
  • USA—jurisdiction—third-party funding contract
  • USA—Supreme Court will not review Lloyd’s arbitration dispute
  • USA—international sanctions—award to be paid to Iranian citizens
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further coverage of the Commercial Court decision concerning the arbitration proceedings between a Canadian company and Kazakhstan under a bilateral investment treaty previously concluded with the Government of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR); analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in Singapore, Hong Kong, the US, and Russia; coverage of a report of a survey conducted in 2021 by the Russian Arbitration Association (RAA) addressing the impact of sanctions on commercial arbitration; coverage of the 2021 annual report published by the Mumbai Centre of International Arbitration (MCIA); and, the announcement of two new temporary offices of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in China for the Olympic Winter Games 2022. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

