Arbitration weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of two arbitration-related decisions handed down by the US Court of Appeals for the Second and Sixth Circuits; deeper analysis of proposed reforms to China’s arbitration legislation; and, the release of papers by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Working Groups II and III ahead of forthcoming sessions. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.