LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—2 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • International arbitration
  • USA—annulment—arbitrability
  • USA—stay for arbitration—non-signatories
  • China—a closer look at the proposed reforms
  • UNCITRAL Working Group II—papers for 74th session
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • LMAA—office move
  • Investment treaty arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of two arbitration-related decisions handed down by the US Court of Appeals for the Second and Sixth Circuits; deeper analysis of proposed reforms to China’s arbitration legislation; and, the release of papers by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Working Groups II and III ahead of forthcoming sessions. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More