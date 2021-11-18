LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our coverage of the report on arbitration-related judgments before the courts of England and Wales between 2010 and 2021 published by Osborne Clarke; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in the US; news of recent investment treaty arbitration developments including the proposed amendments to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) rules, and the eighth negotiation round on the modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT); and, the updated P.R.I.M.E. Finance Arbitration Rules which will take effect on 1 January 2022. All this and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

