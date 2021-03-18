Sign-in Help
Arbitration weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • AA 1996, s 9—stay of proceedings
  • AA 1996, s 69—failure to comply with arbitration clause
  • AA 1996, s 69—question of law
  • AA 1996, s 67—challenge to tribunal decision not to stay proceedings
  • International arbitration
  • USA—award confirmation claim—settlement
  • USA—confirmation of award
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of four English court decisions on arbitration-related matters: (1) a Court of Appeal decision on a determination on stays in favour of arbitration pursuant to section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), (2) two Commercial Court decisions on an appeal against an arbitrator’s award under AA 1996, s 69 and (3) a Commercial Court decision on a challenge to a tribunal’s decision not to stay arbitration proceedings following the making of a liquidation order over the defendant in the High Court of Uganda. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

In this issue:

Arbitration under the AA 1996

International arbitration

Institutional and ad hoc arbitration

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Daily and weekly news alerts

Dates for your diary

Useful information

Arbitration under the AA 1996

AA 1996, s 9—stay of proceedings

In Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse [2021] EWCA Civ 329, Judge Waksman in the Commercial Court had refused to defer the question of whether a stay in favour of arbitration pursuant to section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) was required. Then, in a subsequent judgment, he determined that the arbitration clauses did not capture various bribery, conspiracy and fraud claims. The Court of Appeal overturned that determination, granting AA 1996, s 9 stays and holding that the claims were captured by the scope of the Swiss law arbitration clauses. The Court of Appeal focused on the application of the law to the facts and did not interfere with Waksman J’s findings as to the approach to be taken as a matter of Swiss law to the question of construction of the clauses. The allegations in the claims went to the heart of the validity of the supply contracts.

See News Analysis: Court of Appeal allows AA 1996, s 9 stay, finding Swiss law arbitration clauses encompass claims (Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse), written by Louise Oakley, knowledge lawyer at Baker McKenzie, who also wrote the analyses of Waksman J’s two judgments.

AA 1996, s 69—failure to comply with arbitration clause

As reported last week, in Argos Pereira España v Athenian Marine Ltd, M/V ‘Frio Dolphin’ [2021] EWHC 554 (Comm), the Commercial Court was asked on an appeal against an arbitrator’s award under AA 1996, s 69 to determine whether a failure by a party deriving rights from the contract to comply with the applicable forum clause gave rise to a liability for equitable compensation. That question had not previously been determined by the courts. The judge held that such a failure did give rise to a liability for equitable compensation. It is not unusual for claims in respect of or arising out of contracts to be pursued by a party which was not in fact a party to the contract in question, but rather has rights derived from that contract. A common situation is where an insurer has indemnified its assured and then seeks by way of assignment to pursue its assured’s claim against its counterparty under the contract. It is well-established law that an insurer in such a situation must advance the claim in accordance with whatever forum clause is contained within the contract. For contracting parties whose contracts provide either for the jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales or arbitration in London, the significant implication of this case is that they now have the valuable remedy of equitable compensation where a party deriving rights from the contract wrongly pursues foreign proceedings (whether in court or arbitration).

See News Analysis: Equitable compensation for failure to comply with arbitration clause (Argos Pereira España v Athenian Marine Ltd, M/V ‘Frio Dolphin’), written by Paul Toms, barrister at Quadrant Chambers.

AA 1996, s 69—question of law

In CVLC Three Carrier Corp v Arab Maritime Petroleum Co [2021] EWHC 551 (Comm), Mrs Justice Cockerill in the Commercial Court allowed an appeal on a point of law under AA 1996, s 69 against an award made by a sole arbitrator in an ad hoc maritime arbitration. She held that he had erred in his interpretation of a guarantee and she substituted her conclusion for the arbitrator’s, rather than remitting the award to him. She also considered and rejected a preliminary objection to her recasting of the question of law. Unusually, she had also been the judge who had granted permission to appeal. Analysis of this decision will follow.

AA 1996, s 67—challenge to tribunal decision not to stay proceedings

In Republic of Uganda v Rift Valley Railways (Uganda) [2021] Lexis Citation 38, Mr Justice Butcher in the Commercial Court dismissed a challenge by the Republic of Uganda to a tribunal’s decision not to stay arbitration proceedings following the making of a liquidation order over the defendant made in the High Court of Uganda. Uganda had challenged the decision under AA 1996, s 67 claiming that the tribunal had no jurisdiction over the arbitration because, under Ugandan law, the defendant’s management had lost its powers on the commencement of the liquidation proceedings or appointment of the liquidator and the liquidator had not approved the continuation of the proceedings. The insolvency proceedings and appointment of a liquidator were under challenge in Uganda but remained in place at the time of the court decision. The court found that the tribunal’s decision was an order, not an award, and did not finally determine an issue or dispute between the parties. The court also dismissed an application by Uganda for a declaration as to the lack of standing of what it described as the ‘former management’ of the defendant to manage and control the company and therefore to appear on behalf of the company.

See News Analysis: Commercial Court dismisses AA 1996, s 67 challenge to tribunal decision not to stay proceedings (Republic of Uganda v Rift Valley Railways (Uganda)), written by Harris Bor and Wendy Miles QC, barristers at Twenty Essex, who acted for the defendant.

International arbitration

USA—award confirmation claim—settlement

In Unión Fenosa Gas SA v Egypt, a Spanish gas company agreed to drop its $US 2bn International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award confirmation claim against Egypt in DC federal court after the parties signed a settlement ending their years-long dispute over Egypt cutting off a natural gas plant’s supply.

See News Analysis: USA—Spanish gas company and Egypt settle award confirmation claim (Unión Fenosa Gas SA v Egypt).

USA—confirmation of award

In Northrop Grumman Ship Systems v Ministry of Defense of Venezuela, Venezuela was denied its application to set aside enforcement of a $US 138m arbitral award after the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit agreed with a lower court that the proceeding could not take place in the seat designated in an underlying contract, the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

See News Analysis: USA—Fifth Circuit affirms award against Venezuela (Northrop Grumman Ship Systems v Ministry of Defense of Venezuela).

USA—enforcement

In Crystallex v Venezuela, a Delaware judge denied Venezuela’s request to halt Crystallex’s efforts to plan a sale of Citgo’s parent company to satisfy a $US 1.2bn judgment against the state, concluding that Venezuela had not shown it was likely to emerge victorious from an ongoing appeal at the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

See News Analysis: USA—Venezuela’s request to halt plans to sell Citgo company denied (Crystallex v Venezuela).

Institutional and ad hoc arbitration

LMAA appoints new Honorary Secretary

The London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA) announced that it has appointed James Clanchy, a member of the Lexis PSL Arbitration team, as its new Honorary Secretary to take over from Daniella Horton later in 2021 when she steps down after five years in the post.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 83.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

HMCTS operational news

HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) has updated its operational summary on court and tribunal operations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

See: LNB News 15/03/2021 47.

