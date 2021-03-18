Arbitration weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Arbitration under the AA 1996

AA 1996, s 9—stay of proceedings In Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse [2021] EWCA Civ 329, Judge Waksman in the Commercial Court had refused to defer the question of whether a stay in favour of arbitration pursuant to section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) was required. Then, in a subsequent judgment, he determined that the arbitration clauses did not capture various bribery, conspiracy and fraud claims. The Court of Appeal overturned that determination, granting AA 1996, s 9 stays and holding that the claims were captured by the scope of the Swiss law arbitration clauses. The Court of Appeal focused on the application of the law to the facts and did not interfere with Waksman J’s findings as to the approach to be taken as a matter of Swiss law to the question of construction of the clauses. The allegations in the claims went to the heart of the validity of the supply contracts. See News Analysis: Court of Appeal allows AA 1996, s 9 stay, finding Swiss law arbitration clauses encompass claims (Republic of Mozambique v Credit Suisse), written by Louise Oakley, knowledge lawyer at Baker McKenzie, who also wrote the analyses of Waksman J’s two judgments.

AA 1996, s 69—failure to comply with arbitration clause As reported last week, in Argos Pereira España v Athenian Marine Ltd, M/V ‘Frio Dolphin’ [2021] EWHC 554 (Comm), the Commercial Court was asked on an appeal against an arbitrator’s award under AA 1996, s 69 to determine whether a failure by a party deriving rights from the contract to comply with the applicable forum clause gave rise to a liability for equitable compensation. That question had not previously been determined by the courts. The judge held that such a failure did give rise to a liability for equitable compensation. It is not unusual for claims in respect of or arising out of contracts to be pursued by a party which was not in fact a party to the contract in question, but rather has rights derived from that contract. A common situation is where an insurer has indemnified its assured and then seeks by way of assignment to pursue its assured’s claim against its counterparty under the contract. It is well-established law that an insurer in such a situation must advance the claim in accordance with whatever forum clause is contained within the contract. For contracting parties whose contracts provide either for the jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales or arbitration in London, the significant implication of this case is that they now have the valuable remedy of equitable compensation where a party deriving rights from the contract wrongly pursues foreign proceedings (whether in court or arbitration). See News Analysis: Equitable compensation for failure to comply with arbitration clause (Argos Pereira España v Athenian Marine Ltd, M/V ‘Frio Dolphin’), written by Paul Toms, barrister at Quadrant Chambers.

AA 1996, s 69—question of law In CVLC Three Carrier Corp v Arab Maritime Petroleum Co [2021] EWHC 551 (Comm), Mrs Justice Cockerill in the Commercial Court allowed an appeal on a point of law under AA 1996, s 69 against an award made by a sole arbitrator in an ad hoc maritime arbitration. She held that he had erred in his interpretation of a guarantee and she substituted her conclusion for the arbitrator’s, rather than remitting the award to him. She also considered and rejected a preliminary objection to her recasting of the question of law. Unusually, she had also been the judge who had granted permission to appeal. Analysis of this decision will follow.