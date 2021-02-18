Sign-in Help
Arbitration weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67—jurisdiction and admissibility
  • AA 1996, s 67—forming arbitration agreements
  • AA 1996, s 9—application for stay of proceedings in favour of arbitration
  • International arbitration
  • IBA Rules 2020 in force—official announcement
  • Non-signatories to arbitration agreements
  • Scotland—multiple challenges to arbitral award
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our detailed coverage of three Commercial Court decisions on: (i) a substantive jurisdiction challenge by Sierra Leone to a partial final award on jurisdiction issued by an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral tribunal under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); (ii) a challenge to two Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) arbitration awards under AA 1996, s 67, and (iii) an application to stay English court proceedings in favour of arbitration following an application under AA 1996, s 9. All this and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

