Arbitration weekly highlights—18 February 2021

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our detailed coverage of three Commercial Court decisions on: (i) a substantive jurisdiction challenge by Sierra Leone to a partial final award on jurisdiction issued by an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral tribunal under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); (ii) a challenge to two Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) arbitration awards under AA 1996, s 67, and (iii) an application to stay English court proceedings in favour of arbitration following an application under AA 1996, s 9. All this and more in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.