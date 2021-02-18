- Arbitration weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- AA 1996, s 67—jurisdiction and admissibility
- AA 1996, s 67—forming arbitration agreements
- AA 1996, s 9—application for stay of proceedings in favour of arbitration
- International arbitration
- IBA Rules 2020 in force—official announcement
- Non-signatories to arbitration agreements
- Scotland—multiple challenges to arbitral award
More...
- Luxembourg—enforcement
- Singapore—challenge to award
- Canada—permission to appeal ruling on award
- Hogan Lovells protocol on use of technology in international arbitration hearings
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—resignation of arbitrator
- UNCITRAL—third-party funding and bifurcation of proceedings
- ICSID—request to admit new evidence in annulment proceedings
- ICSID and Energy Charter Secretariat—cooperation agreement
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- AAA-ICDR—2020 caseload information
- Additional arbitration-related news
- Consultation launched on Digital Dispute Resolution Rules
- Nordic dispute resolution—practices and trends report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- Brexit
- Briefing on governance and dispute settlement provisions in TCA
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our detailed coverage of three Commercial Court decisions on: (i) a substantive jurisdiction challenge by Sierra Leone to a partial final award on jurisdiction issued by an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral tribunal under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); (ii) a challenge to two Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) arbitration awards under AA 1996, s 67, and (iii) an application to stay English court proceedings in favour of arbitration following an application under AA 1996, s 9. All this and more in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.