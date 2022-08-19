LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 19 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia, Hong Kong, and the USA; institutional and ad hoc arbitration developments including a study conducted by the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA); and, the release of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s second ‘IIA Issues Note' for 2022. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

