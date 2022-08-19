Arbitration weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia, Hong Kong, and the USA; institutional and ad hoc arbitration developments including a study conducted by the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA); and, the release of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s second ‘IIA Issues Note' for 2022. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.