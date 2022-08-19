- Arbitration weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- International arbitration
- Australia—pro-enforcement position—dispute resolution clauses interpreted as arbitration agreements
- Hong Kong—threshold for setting aside awards
- USA—waiver of immunity—prejudgment attachment
- USA—foreign arbitral award enforcement—lack of personal jurisdiction
- USA—award upheld—prejudgment interest
- USA—motion for relief from judgment enforcing SCC arbitral award
- USA—court authorisation to register judgment
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—award over crop seeds business deal
- SCCA—Saudi regulations
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—request for redactions to exclude naming officials
- UNCTAD—IIA Issues Note
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia, Hong Kong, and the USA; institutional and ad hoc arbitration developments including a study conducted by the Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA); and, the release of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)’s second ‘IIA Issues Note' for 2022. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
