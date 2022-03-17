- Arbitration weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 101—full and frank disclosure—enforcement
- AA 1996, s 69—point of law appeal—Gafta default clause
- International arbitration
- France—EU and UN sanctions—international public policy
- Singapore—set–aside—unpleaded issues
- USA—stay of enforcement litigation—Ukraine
- USA—ICSID award enforcement proceedings—motion to stay denied
- USA—motion to dismiss award enforcement proceedings denied
- ICCA—female arbitrator search ‘tool’ launched
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- LMAA—2021 caseload statistics
- SCC—2021 caseload statistics
- ICC—President of the ICC International Court of Arbitration speech
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—tribunal refuses to recommend withdrawal or discontinuation of national court proceedings
- Report on climate change and ECT jurisprudence
- ECT modernisation negotiations—update
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—informal meeting
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- Sports—CAS denies Football Union of Russia’s request to stay execution of suspension decision
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CMAC—working arrangements
- SHIAC—working arrangements
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: detailed coverage of a Commercial Court decision where the claimant buyer’s point of law appeal made pursuant to section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) was dismissed in a case involving a Grain and Feed Trade Association (GAFTA) default clause; several arbitration-related court decisions around the world including France, Singapore and the US; various institutional arbitration developments including the publication of the caseload statistics for 2021 of the London Maritime Arbitrators Association (LMAA) and the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC); news of recent investment treaty arbitration developments including our coverage of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal in Uniper v The Netherlands refusing to recommend the claimant’s request for provisional measures, a new report on the place of climate-related issues and international environmental agreements in Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) awards, and the eleventh negotiation round on the modernisation of the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT); and, updates in the conduct of operations of two Chinese arbitration commissions following the recent evolution of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
