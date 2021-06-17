Arbitration weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: a Commercial Court decision granting anti-suit and declaratory relief in support of arbitration agreements; a decision of the Privy Council overturning a decision of the Mauritius Supreme Court; the publication of the latest working paper in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)’s rules amendment project; and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia and Hong Kong. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.