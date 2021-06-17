- Arbitration weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- Anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
- International arbitration
- Mauritius—Privy Council—set-aside proceedings—public policy
- Hong Kong—enforcement, specific performance, and public policy
- Australia—enforcement of foreign arbitral awards
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—rule amendments project
- ICSID—stay of enforcement and other decisions
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- RAC—consultation on revised arbitration rules
- Industry-specific arbitration
- International Energy Charter—2020 annual report
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- AIAC—offices remain closed
- HMCTS operational news
- Other arbitration-related news
- MoJ announces judgments repository role for The National Archives
- Speech on commercial dispute resolution post-Brexit and coronavirus
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: a Commercial Court decision granting anti-suit and declaratory relief in support of arbitration agreements; a decision of the Privy Council overturning a decision of the Mauritius Supreme Court; the publication of the latest working paper in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)’s rules amendment project; and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia and Hong Kong. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
