menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Arbitration weekly highlights—17 June 2021
Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • Anti-suit injunction in support of arbitration
  • International arbitration
  • Mauritius—Privy Council—set-aside proceedings—public policy
  • Hong Kong—enforcement, specific performance, and public policy
  • Australia—enforcement of foreign arbitral awards
  • Investment treaty arbitration
  • ICSID—rule amendments project
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: a Commercial Court decision granting anti-suit and declaratory relief in support of arbitration agreements; a decision of the Privy Council overturning a decision of the Mauritius Supreme Court; the publication of the latest working paper in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)’s rules amendment project; and, arbitration-related decisions from courts in Australia and Hong Kong. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More