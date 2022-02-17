LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67—subject provisions—arbitration
  • AA 1996, s 44—insolvency-related injunctive relief in support of arbitration clause
  • International arbitration
  • LIDW returns in May 2022
  • Singapore—decision to set aside SIAC award upheld
  • USA—legal fees dispute award upheld
  • USA—dismissal application rejected—alleged fraudulent arbitral award
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of a decision of the Commercial Court on the impact of subject provisions on concluding contracts and binding arbitration agreements; the return of London International Disputes Week (LIDW) for its 2022 edition; arbitration-related decisions of courts in Singapore and the USA; appointments at the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA), the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), and the German Arbitration Institute (DIS); 2021 caseload statistics from the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC); and, various investment treaty arbitration developments including the European Commission’s position on the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) reform project, and a dissenting opinion of an arbitrator in a majority decision concerning the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general