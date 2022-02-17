Arbitration weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of a decision of the Commercial Court on the impact of subject provisions on concluding contracts and binding arbitration agreements; the return of London International Disputes Week (LIDW) for its 2022 edition; arbitration-related decisions of courts in Singapore and the USA; appointments at the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA), the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), and the German Arbitration Institute (DIS); 2021 caseload statistics from the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC); and, various investment treaty arbitration developments including the European Commission’s position on the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) reform project, and a dissenting opinion of an arbitrator in a majority decision concerning the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.