- Arbitration weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 67—subject provisions—arbitration
- AA 1996, s 44—insolvency-related injunctive relief in support of arbitration clause
- International arbitration
- LIDW returns in May 2022
- Singapore—decision to set aside SIAC award upheld
- USA—legal fees dispute award upheld
- USA—dismissal application rejected—alleged fraudulent arbitral award
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- CIETAC—2021 caseload
- ICCA—board and executive body appointments
- PCA—Secretary-General elected
- DIS—board of directors elected
- BAC—panel of arbitrators and arbitrator code of conduct for investment disputes
- Investment treaty arbitration
- NAFTA—non-disputing party submissions
- EU—Commission to refer UK to Court of Justice
- European Commission favours ICSID reform
- Five trends to watch out for in intra-EU investment claims
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Other arbitration-related news
- CPR Committee launches consultation on Parts 7 and 8
- Fraud claim dropped—arbitration award—statute of limitations
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of a decision of the Commercial Court on the impact of subject provisions on concluding contracts and binding arbitration agreements; the return of London International Disputes Week (LIDW) for its 2022 edition; arbitration-related decisions of courts in Singapore and the USA; appointments at the International Council for Commercial Arbitration (ICCA), the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA), and the German Arbitration Institute (DIS); 2021 caseload statistics from the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC); and, various investment treaty arbitration developments including the European Commission’s position on the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) reform project, and a dissenting opinion of an arbitrator in a majority decision concerning the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
