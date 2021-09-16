- Arbitration weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—minimum standard of treatment obligations
- ICSID—new evidence in annulment proceeding
- International arbitration
- USA—dismissal motion—section 1782 discovery
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- HKIAC—50th application received under Arrangement
- ICC—Chair of Arbitration and ADR Commission to step down
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Business interruption insurance disputes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: an update regarding a pending US Supreme Court case in relation to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782); information released by the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) regarding applications under the Arrangement Concerning Mutual Assistance in Court-ordered Interim Measures in Aid of Arbitral Proceedings (Arrangement) between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government; and, recent developments in two International Centre for Settlement of Investment (ICSID) proceedings. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
