LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—16 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Investment treaty arbitration
  • ICSID—minimum standard of treatment obligations
  • ICSID—new evidence in annulment proceeding
  • International arbitration
  • USA—dismissal motion—section 1782 discovery
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • HKIAC—50th application received under Arrangement
  • ICC—Chair of Arbitration and ADR Commission to step down
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes our coverage of: an update regarding a pending US Supreme Court case in relation to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782); information released by the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) regarding applications under the Arrangement Concerning Mutual Assistance in Court-ordered Interim Measures in Aid of Arbitral Proceedings (Arrangement) between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government; and, recent developments in two International Centre for Settlement of Investment (ICSID) proceedings. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More