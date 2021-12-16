Arbitration weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis and initial coverage of four decisions of the courts of England and Wales on enforcement, serious irregularity, and arbitral confidentiality; analysis of a decision of the Privy Council that involved consideration of an arbitration clause referring to two arbitral institutions; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in the US and Singapore; the annual report on UK legal services from TheCityUK, which features caseload statistical information provided by the Lexis®PSL Arbitration team. All this and more in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.