LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 68 challenges—costs of funding—non-adjournment for coronavirus reasons
  • Enforcement—declaratory awards
  • Confidentiality and anonymity
  • AA 1996, s 68 challenges—AA 1996, s 24 removal of arbitrators applications
  • TheCityUK—2021 UK legal services report
  • International Arbitration
  • Mauritius—challenge to award—enforceability of arbitration agreement
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis and initial coverage of four decisions of the courts of England and Wales on enforcement, serious irregularity, and arbitral confidentiality; analysis of a decision of the Privy Council that involved consideration of an arbitration clause referring to two arbitral institutions; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in the US and Singapore; the annual report on UK legal services from TheCityUK, which features caseload statistical information provided by the Lexis®PSL Arbitration team. All this and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More