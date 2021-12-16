- Arbitration weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 68 challenges—costs of funding—non-adjournment for coronavirus reasons
- Enforcement—declaratory awards
- Confidentiality and anonymity
- AA 1996, s 68 challenges—AA 1996, s 24 removal of arbitrators applications
- TheCityUK—2021 UK legal services report
- International Arbitration
- Mauritius—challenge to award—enforceability of arbitration agreement
- Singapore—arbitrability of liquidators’ fees
- Singapore—new procedural rules
- USA—Supreme court to consider section 1782 discovery question
- USA—manifest disregard of law ruling reversed
- USA—AAA award vacated after arbitrator’s powers imperfectly executed
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ESG-inspired disputes—recent developments
- UNCITRAL—French Court of Cassation reinstates a BIT claim decision on jurisdiction
- UNCITRAL Working Group III—report on 41st session and advance papers for next session
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- VIAC—new Secretary General to be appointed
- LCIA—festive period closures
- ECT modernisation negotiations—update
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS—updated operational summary
- Arbitration Highlights 2021/2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- Journals
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis and initial coverage of four decisions of the courts of England and Wales on enforcement, serious irregularity, and arbitral confidentiality; analysis of a decision of the Privy Council that involved consideration of an arbitration clause referring to two arbitral institutions; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in the US and Singapore; the annual report on UK legal services from TheCityUK, which features caseload statistical information provided by the Lexis®PSL Arbitration team. All this and more in our weekly highlights.
