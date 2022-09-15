- Arbitration weekly highlights—15 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- PLA reports low uptake numbers for government arbitration process
- International arbitration
- France—annulled award
- Singapore—injunction—cross-claim—arbitration agreement
- USA—Yukos Capital seeks default ruling for arbitral award
- USA—solar investor—foreign arbitral award enforcement
- Investment treaty arbitration
More...
- ICSID publishes a useful table on the application of the 2022 ICSID Rules
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- DIA—express arbitration rules
- ACICA—venues
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: reporting on the UK government’s arbitration process for rent arrears (COVID-19); coverage of arbitration-related decision from courts in France, Singapore, and the USA; we note further guidance from ICSID on the application of the 2022 Arbitration Rules, and, several institutional and ad hoc developments including the launch of the new express arbitration rules of the Danish Institute of Arbitration (DIA). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
