Arbitration weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • PLA reports low uptake numbers for government arbitration process
  • International arbitration
  • France—annulled award
  • Singapore—injunction—cross-claim—arbitration agreement
  • USA—Yukos Capital seeks default ruling for arbitral award
  • USA—solar investor—foreign arbitral award enforcement
  • Investment treaty arbitration
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: reporting on the UK government’s arbitration process for rent arrears (COVID-19); coverage of arbitration-related decision from courts in France, Singapore, and the USA; we note further guidance from ICSID on the application of the 2022 Arbitration Rules, and, several institutional and ad hoc developments including the launch of the new express arbitration rules of the Danish Institute of Arbitration (DIA). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

