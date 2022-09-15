Arbitration weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: reporting on the UK government’s arbitration process for rent arrears (COVID-19); coverage of arbitration-related decision from courts in France, Singapore, and the USA; we note further guidance from ICSID on the application of the 2022 Arbitration Rules, and, several institutional and ad hoc developments including the launch of the new express arbitration rules of the Danish Institute of Arbitration (DIA). All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.