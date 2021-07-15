- Arbitration weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 68—serious irregularity challenge
- AA 1996, s 44—interveners and CPR Part 20 defendants
- Enforcement—service out—CPR Part 19 joinder
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—new disability task force
- International arbitration
- Gender diversity
- Canada—jurisdiction—challenge to award
- USA—jurisdiction—stay for arbitration
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—guides on investment mediation
- ICSID—panel designations in 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ACICA—new guidance issued
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Sector- and industry-specific arbitration
- Energy—ECT modernisation
- Sports—CAS—Tokyo Olympic Games
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Commercial Court decision on section 44 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) and CPR 20; analysis of a Commercial Court decision on service out of the jurisdiction and joinder; coverage of a TCC decision dismissing a serious irregularity challenge to an award; news of the creation of a disability task force at the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) (the ICC Court); information about two new publications of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID); and, our coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Canada and the US. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
