Arbitration weekly highlights—15 July 2021

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of a Commercial Court decision on section 44 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) and CPR 20; analysis of a Commercial Court decision on service out of the jurisdiction and joinder; coverage of a TCC decision dismissing a serious irregularity challenge to an award; news of the creation of a disability task force at the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) (the ICC Court); information about two new publications of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID); and, our coverage of arbitration-related decisions from courts in Canada and the US. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.