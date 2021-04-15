- Arbitration weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the AA 1996
- Stay of enforcement pending challenge determination at court of seat
- Application to restrain call on a demand bond and emergency arbitration
- Constructing an undertaking—anti-suit injunctions
- CPR PD 57AC—trial witness statements and arbitration claims
- International arbitration
- Switzerland—enforceability of foreign arbitral awards against bankrupt parties
- France—annulment of OIC award
More...
- France—jurisdiction ratione temporis
- Singapore—application to set aside SIAC award
- USA—petition to enjoin second JAMS arbitration
- UNCITRAL Working Group II—latest report
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- DIA—revised arbitration rules
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ECT modernisation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS operational news
- Additional arbitration-related news
- Ministry of Justice—survey on Procedure Rules pages
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: recent decisions of the English Commercial Court related to arbitration, including with respect to ongoing attempts to enforce the Yukos awards in England and Wales; and, judgments issued by courts in Switzerland, France, Singapore and the US on arbitration-related matters. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.