Arbitration weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the AA 1996
  • Stay of enforcement pending challenge determination at court of seat
  • Application to restrain call on a demand bond and emergency arbitration
  • Constructing an undertaking—anti-suit injunctions
  • CPR PD 57AC—trial witness statements and arbitration claims
  • International arbitration
  • Switzerland—enforceability of foreign arbitral awards against bankrupt parties
  • France—annulment of OIC award
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes coverage of: recent decisions of the English Commercial Court related to arbitration, including with respect to ongoing attempts to enforce the Yukos awards in England and Wales; and, judgments issued by courts in Switzerland, France, Singapore and the US on arbitration-related matters. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

