Arbitration weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, 67—jurisdiction or admissibility
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • DIFC-LCIA—update on the situation
  • International arbitration
  • Hong Kong—agreement to arbitrate
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court on whether compliance with a contractual obligation to attempt mediation before commencing arbitration was a question of admissibility or of jurisdiction for the arbitral tribunal; analysis of recent developments regarding abolition of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Arbitration Institute (DAI), which had operated the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre (DIFC-LCIA); and, analysis of an arbitration-related decision from a court in Hong Kong. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

