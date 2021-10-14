- Arbitration weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, 67—jurisdiction or admissibility
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- DIFC-LCIA—update on the situation
- International arbitration
- Hong Kong—agreement to arbitrate
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court on whether compliance with a contractual obligation to attempt mediation before commencing arbitration was a question of admissibility or of jurisdiction for the arbitral tribunal; analysis of recent developments regarding abolition of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Arbitration Institute (DAI), which had operated the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre (DIFC-LCIA); and, analysis of an arbitration-related decision from a court in Hong Kong. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
