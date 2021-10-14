Arbitration weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: our initial coverage of a decision of the Commercial Court on whether compliance with a contractual obligation to attempt mediation before commencing arbitration was a question of admissibility or of jurisdiction for the arbitral tribunal; analysis of recent developments regarding abolition of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Arbitration Institute (DAI), which had operated the DIFC-LCIA Arbitration Centre (DIFC-LCIA); and, analysis of an arbitration-related decision from a court in Hong Kong. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.