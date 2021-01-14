Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Highlights and other developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Arbitration weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Arbitration weekly highlights—14 January 2021
Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Instruction of experts—conflicts of interest within group companies
  • International arbitration
  • ICCA—president's 2020 report
  • Singapore—set aside application
  • Hong Kong—anti-suit injunction
  • USA—threshold question remanded to lower court
  • Life sciences industry and arbitration
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes news of a Court of Appeal decision on experts’ conflicts of interest and 2020 caseload statistics from institutions, including the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More