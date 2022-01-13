LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 67—jurisdiction challenge—commencing two arbitrations in a single notice
  • Investment treaty arbitration
  • ICSID—annulment application
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • GAFTA—2020–2021 arbitration statistics
  • KCAB—selection process for new Secretary-General
  • International arbitration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of an unsuccessful jurisdictional challenge to an award where two arbitrations were commenced under a single notice of arbitration; coverage of an unsuccessful International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) annulment application; analysis of arbitration-related decisions from the courts in Singapore, Hong Kong and China; and, news of the Grain and Feed Trade Association (Gafta) 2020–2021 arbitration statistics. All this and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

