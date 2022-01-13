- Arbitration weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 67—jurisdiction challenge—commencing two arbitrations in a single notice
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—annulment application
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- GAFTA—2020–2021 arbitration statistics
- KCAB—selection process for new Secretary-General
- International arbitration
- Singapore—set-aside application—breach of natural justice
- Hong Kong—contested enforcement—award procured by collusion
- Hong Kong—set-aside application—multi-tiered arbitration agreements
- China—arbitration agreements—foreign elements
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Milan Chamber of Arbitration
- Additional news
- Updated blockchain guidance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of an unsuccessful jurisdictional challenge to an award where two arbitrations were commenced under a single notice of arbitration; coverage of an unsuccessful International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) annulment application; analysis of arbitration-related decisions from the courts in Singapore, Hong Kong and China; and, news of the Grain and Feed Trade Association (Gafta) 2020–2021 arbitration statistics. All this and more, in our weekly highlights.
