Arbitration weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: further analysis of an unsuccessful jurisdictional challenge to an award where two arbitrations were commenced under a single notice of arbitration; coverage of an unsuccessful International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) annulment application; analysis of arbitration-related decisions from the courts in Singapore, Hong Kong and China; and, news of the Grain and Feed Trade Association (Gafta) 2020–2021 arbitration statistics. All this and more, in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.