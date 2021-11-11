- Arbitration weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
- AA 1996, s 68—extension of time for challenging award
- Jurisdiction—state immunity
- International arbitration
- Netherlands—Yukos awards
- France—enforcement—corruption
- Singapore—conditional stay of court proceedings in favour of arbitration
- USA—financial sanctions for failure to provide information
More...
- USA—privilege—section 1782
- Singapore—conditional fee agreements
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—new Chair for ICC Commission on Arbitration and ADR
- ICC—new programme for young practitioners in Africa
- Investment treaty arbitration
- Critics oppose 'dead wrong' decision in Eco Oro Minerals Corp v Colombia
- Key decisions and awards
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of an atypical Commercial Court decision in which an exceptional 511-day extension of time to challenge an arbitral award for serious irregularity was granted despite the 28-day statutory time limit set under section 70(3) of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); initial coverage of a Court of Appeal judgment in the long-running ‘Prestige’ litigation; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the US; and, news of recent developments at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). All this and more in our weekly highlights.
