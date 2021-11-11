Arbitration weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of an atypical Commercial Court decision in which an exceptional 511-day extension of time to challenge an arbitral award for serious irregularity was granted despite the 28-day statutory time limit set under section 70(3) of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); initial coverage of a Court of Appeal judgment in the long-running ‘Prestige’ litigation; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the US; and, news of recent developments at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). All this and more in our weekly highlights. or to read the full analysis.