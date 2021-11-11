LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Arbitration weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Arbitration under the Arbitration Act 1996
  • AA 1996, s 68—extension of time for challenging award
  • Jurisdiction—state immunity
  • International arbitration
  • Netherlands—Yukos awards
  • France—enforcement—corruption
  • Singapore—conditional stay of court proceedings in favour of arbitration
  • USA—financial sanctions for failure to provide information
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: analysis of an atypical Commercial Court decision in which an exceptional 511-day extension of time to challenge an arbitral award for serious irregularity was granted despite the 28-day statutory time limit set under section 70(3) of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996); initial coverage of a Court of Appeal judgment in the long-running ‘Prestige’ litigation; analysis of international arbitration-related court decisions in France, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the US; and, news of recent developments at the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). All this and more in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

